Joan Anne Parslow Korniewicz CHARLESTON, S.C.- Joan Anne Parslow Korniewicz, age 90, died on Jan. 25, 2019, in Charleston, S.C. A Mass of Christian Burial was held on Feb. 5, 2019, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 3871 Betsy Kerrison Parkway, Johns Island, S.C. Internment will be held at Long Island National Cemetery, date to be determined. Joan was born in Kingston, N.Y., on Sept. 8, 1928, to Frederick William Parslow and Helen Elizabeth Schuler. She attended Kingston schools and thereafter St. Vincent’s School of Nursing in N.Y.C. where she was graduated in 1948. Active in Girl Scouts as a child she continued her involvement in scouting throughout her adult life. She served for many years on the Board of Directors for Girl Scouts of Greater New York, receiving the Blue Thanks Award in 1979. Joan was preceded in death by her husband Dr. John Alexander Korniewicz; her brother, Frederick (“Buddy”) Parslow; and her nephew, Craig (“Chip”) Plough. She is survived by her sister, Doris Parslow Mauro; her niece, Jill Plough Cahill; her children, Helen-Marie (Charles Lambert), Valerie (Lawrence Shears), John Jr. ( Deborah Marschall) and Frederick (Doreen Cicorio); and eight grandchildren: Graham and Marissa Lambert, Evan Shears, John III, and Michael Korniewicz, and Sara, Emily, and Joseph Korniewicz.
Published in the Daily Freeman on Feb. 11, 2019