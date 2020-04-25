|
KINGSTON- Joan B. Tierney-McWeeney, 86, of West O’Reilly Street, Kingston, died peacefully Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at Archcare at Ferncliff Nursing Home. She was born in Kingston on July 18, 1933; a daughter of the late Charles and Barbara (Long) Tierney. She was a graduate of Our Lady of Victory Nursing School, and obtained a Master of Science Degree in Nursing from SUNY New Paltz. Joan dedicated her life to the care of others, and recently retired after a long career as a Senior Health Inspector for the New York State Health Dept. A woman of principle and integrity, she always stood firm for what she believed in – that everyone deserves to be treated with dignity and respect. She was a firm advocate for all of her patients, and a true force of nature in the nursing profession. Joan was a devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend; and nothing made her happier than being surrounded by those she loved. Her grandchildren were her pride and joy, as she was always the first to praise each of their accomplishments. She was, and will remain, her family’s pillar of strength, and will be missed beyond measure. Left to cherish her memory, Joan is survived by two sons, Michael McWeeney (Josie) of Kingston and Terence McWeeney (Janet) of Kingston; four grandchildren, Shannon Klitzner-McWeeney (Patrick) of Kingston, Miranda McWeeney of Kingston, Jonathan McWeeney of Kingston, Shane Tully of Poughkeepsie; one great-grandchild, Lily Wood of Kingston; two cousins, Maureen DeLucca of Kingston and Mary Kocsis of Connelly; two nephews, Richard Tierney (Jean) of West Hurley and Gary Tierney of Kingston; one niece, Barbara Ryan (Bill) of Kingston, sister-in-law, Joan Tierney of Hurley, along with many other cousins and dear friends. She was also predeceased by her brother, and best friend, Gerald Tierney (Joan) of Hurley. Funeral services were held privately due to the current virus pandemic. A memorial service will be announced following pandemic restrictions being lifted. In lieu of flowers, donations in Joan’s memory may be made to – Upstate New York Chapter.The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the selfless staff of floors 2B and 3A at Archcare at Ferncliff Nursing Home. We thank you for making this last memory of her one of dignity and grace. The Gilpatric-VanVliet Funeral Home, 339 Broadway, Ulster Park, is entrusted with the care and funeral service arrangements for Joan. Visit Joan's Book of Memories: www.GVVFH.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/joan-b-tierney-mcweeney
Published in the Daily Freeman on Apr. 26, 2020