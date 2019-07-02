Home

Joan D. Appa


1938 - 2019
Joan D. Appa Obituary
Joan D. Appa KINGSTON- Joan D. Appa, 80, of Kingston died Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Albany Medical Center. Born Aug. 27, 1938 in Kingston; a daughter of the late Walter and Deloris (Buckman) DeBrosky. For many years Joan worked at the Holiday Inn of Kingston and did home child care for many years as well. Surviving is her husband of 62 years, Ralph Appa, Sr., of Kingston; her children, Ralph Appa, Jr., and his wife Metra of McCall, Idaho, Lynn Harnischfeger and her husband Gary of Kingston; grandchildren, Ashley Markowski and husband Chris of Colonie and Travis Harnischfeger and his fiancé Spenser Puglisie of Kingston, Weston and Cody Appa of McCall, Idaho; and her siblings, Brenda Spearman and her husband William of Lake Katrine and Dennis DeBrosky of Kerhonkson. Many nieces and nephews also survive. Two brothers, Donald DeBrosky, Walter DeBrosky, and two sisters ,Sharon Longendyke and Dolores Veronesi, died previously. In lieu of flowers please stop by and visit with “Pops” from time to time. Cremation arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston. www.jvleahyfh.com Services are private.
Published in the Daily Freeman on July 3, 2019
