Joan D. Ryan TILLSON- Joan D. Ryan, 87, of Tillson, died Monday, May 20, 2019, at Health Alliance Hospital in Kingston. She was born in Kingston, N.Y., on March 25, 1932 the daughter of the late Frank and Marie (Menzel) Rowe. Joan worked for many years in food service for Kingston City Schools Consolidated until her retirement. She was a lifelong member of the United Reformed Church of Rosendale. She was active in the Red Hats and Women’s Group of the Church. In earlier years, she was active in the Rosendale Republican Club. Joan was predeceased by her husband, Kenneth; infant daughter, Linda; and her brothers, Frank (Bud) Rowe and Thomas Rowe. She is survived by her children, Robert K. Ryan, Nancy Benincasa (Armand), Thomas K. Ryan, and Lisa Jerkowski (Joe). Also surviving are eight grandchildren, Matthew Ryan (Megan), Michael Ryan, Mario Benincasa (Jenna), Ryan Benincasa (Kayla), Alyssa Ackert (Brandon), Michaela, Brendan, and Megan Jerkowski; five great-grandchildren: Payton and Camden Benincasa, Logan and Mila Ackert, and Giada Benincasa. Also surviving are her sister, Carol Aldridge, and brothers, John (Judy) Rowe, and James Rowe, and sister-in-law, Katherine (Kay) Rowe. Many nieces and nephews also survive her. Her funeral service will be held Friday, May 24, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the George J. Moylan Funeral Home Inc., 2053 Route 32, Rosendale. The Reverends Nickolas and Linda Miles will officiate. Interment will follow at Rosendale Plains Cemetery. Friends and family may call at the funeral home on Friday prior to the services after 12 noon. Contributions in Joan’s memory may be made to a . (www.GJMoylanFuneral Home.com)
Published in the Daily Freeman on May 23, 2019