SAUGERTIES- Joan E. Gritman, 87 formerly of Winne Road, Mt. Tremper, died Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, at the Columbia Memorial Hospital. She was born July 29, 1932 in Baldwin, N.Y.; daughter of the late Walter and Elsie Davis Eldred. An area resident since 1979, Joan drove school bus for decades, beginning while she lived on Long Island, and locally for RJ Reynolds, and Tonche Transit. She enjoyed handcrafts such as crocheting and sewing. Joan had relocated to The Mill at Saugerties. She loved her family unconditionally, and had always made room for her cats and dogs. She had been an active church member, and was a feisty advocate for her fellow residents, focusing on helping others. Surviving are her daughters: LuAnne (Jeffrey) Murphy of Saugerties, and Deborah (Gary) McConnell of Palenville; a son, Thomas of Florida; 12 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, Lewis Henry Gritman in 2006; son, Robert L. Gritman in 2009; and a brother, Lewis Eldred. A Service to Celebrate the Life of Joan will be held 12 noon, on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020 at the E. B. Gormley Funeral Home, 87 Main St., Phoenicia. Burial in Hudler Cemetery. Friends will be received prior to the service from 10 a.m. to 12 noon. You may share a special memory with the family on Joan's Tribute Wall at gormleyfuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/joan-e-gritman
Published in the Daily Freeman on Dec. 29, 2019