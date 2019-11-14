|
DElRAY BEACH FLA.- Joan E. Zaccheo of Delray Beach, Fla., formerly of Tillson, N.Y., passed away peacefully on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019. She was 88 years old.The daughter of William and Edna Eggers, Joan was born Feb. 4, 1931 in Queens, N.Y. She was the widow of Dominic A. Zaccheo, who passed away on April 13, 2013. Joan, at the age of 18, after seeing Dom for the first time on an outdoor basketball court in Astoria, told a friend “I’m going to marry that guy” and went on the court to shoot a few with him. It certainly worked as they became partners in marriage for 64 years.Joan was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who dedicated herself to her family. She spent the earlier years of her marriage as a homemaker providing strength, structure, and stability as the family moved from Astoria to Long Island and eventually settled in the Hudson Valley in Tillson. Joan really flourished in upstate New York and as her children grew older, she became a successful real estate agent in Kingston. She and Dom enjoyed an extremely active family and social life throughout their years in New York.Upon retirement they relocated to Delray Beach, Fla., where they continued to enjoy a busy and fulfilling life with family and friends. Joan was a member of the Country Manor Choraleers, the Social Club and participated in numerous shows, skits and presentations at the Clubhouse.Joan was also a pillar of strength as she dealt with Dom’s final battle with Parkinson’s for four years. So through the sadness and our heavy hearts, we know that she has passed on to be with her beloved Dom and many of her dear friends and family. She will always be remembered as the lady who loved her daily workouts in the pool, lived for Sunday family dinners, and always rooted for Notre Dame. Our memories are abundant and filled with love and happiness.Joan is survived by her brother, William Eggers (Helen); her children: Dominic Zaccheo, Jr. (Joanne Peeler, Ben Peeler) and Donna Walker (Craig): her grandson, Ryan Walker; and her great-grandchildren, Landon and Brooklyn Walker.A celebration of Joan’s life and her inurnment will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel of Palm Beach Memorial Park, 3691 Seacrest Boulevard, Lantana, Fla., 33462. Arrangements were entrusted to the care of John Brooks. Online condolences can be offered at www.palmbeachmemorial.com.In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Joan’s name to the Trustbridge Hospice Foundation at trustbridgefoundation.org http://www.lastingmemories.com/joan-e-zaccheo
Published in the Daily Freeman on Nov. 17, 2019