|
|
CAPE CORAL, FLA.- Joan Eleanor Dedovich, 82, passed away peacefully on Jan. 2, 2020 with her family by her side in Cape Coral, Fla.She was born on June 13, 1937 in Manhattan, N.Y., to John and Eleanor McLoughlin. After she graduated from Dumont High School in 1955, Joan travelled the US as a flight attendant until she married her longtime friend and love, Michael Christopher Dedovich, in 1960 (who preceded her in death in 2004). While raising her five children in Saugerties, N.Y., Joan was active in the church and enjoyed teaching art classes at St. Mary of the Snow Catholic Elementary School. She worked for many years at Sears in Kingston, eventually transferring down to Florida where she retired as a manager.In retirement, Joan loved life in Cape Coral and was active in many clubs over the years including the Gad A Bouts, Power Squadron, Club 2001 and Club 85, as well as the Elks. She will be missed by the ladies in her weekly card and mah jong groups, where she was known as a competitive player, generous host and an amazing baker.Joan was a dedicated wife and mother first and foremost. She was warm and generous, always had a smile on her face, loved to laugh, travel, paint and dote on her children and grandchildren. Joan lived a happy and full life and will be greatly missed.Joan is survived by her five children, Melissa (Samuel) of Southampton, N.Y., Christopher (Eleni) and Brian, both of Kingston, N.Y., Michael John (Marina) of Germany, Julie Ann (Richard) of Cape Coral, Fla., and eight grandchildren, Samantha, Christian, Michael John Jr., Andrew, Selina, Angelo, Cole and Cenise.She was also predeceased by her sisters, Eleanor Puccio, Margaret O’Meara, Ann Marie Upton, and her brother, John McLoughlin.Viewing will be held this Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. at Fuller Metz Funeral Home, 3740 Del Pardo Blvd. S. A Funeral Mass will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at St. Andrew Church, 2628 Del Pardo Blvd. S., Cape Coral, Fla.To send flowers to Joan's family, please visit our floral section. http://www.lastingmemories.com/eleanor-joan-dedovich
Published in the Daily Freeman on Jan. 9, 2020