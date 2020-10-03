1/1
Joan F. Mitchell
MOUNT MARION- Joan F. Mitchell of Mount Marion passed away on Sept. 26, 2020, after a brief illness. She was born on June 17, 1931 and was the daughter of the late Thomas and Ruth Cole Welch. Joan graduated from Kingston High School in 1949. After graduating she married John Mitchell, creating a family with five children. She loved being a mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She enjoyed traveling and day trips with her family and friends. She was very active in the Saugerties Senior Group and the Red Hat Society where she formed many amazing friendships. She will be remembered for her loving heart and sense of humor. The world will be a little less bright without her in it. She was predeceased by her husband, John Mitchell; children, Patrick Mitchell and Debra Tonnesen; son-in-law, Bruce Tonnesen; and siblings, Irene Ellsworth and Thomas Welch. She is survived by her children, Michael (Jody) Mitchell, James Mitchell, John (Charm)Mitchelll; daughter-in-law, Sharon Mitchell; and sibling, John Welch. She is also survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A private service will be held with her family. http://www.lastingmemories.com/joan-f-mitchell

Published in the Daily Freeman from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
