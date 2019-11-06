|
Joan E. Grant, 86, of Red Hook, N.Y., passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019 at her home.Born on Sept. 6, 1933, in Fall River, Mass., she was the daughter of the late Alfred and Alma (Theriault) Morrissette.Joan married Richard Grant on Feb. 23, 1957 in Fall River, Mass., and he survives at home.In addition to raising her family, Joan worked for many years as a secretary for Cerebral Palsy of Ulster County based in Lake Katrine, N.Y. Active throughout her life, Joan was a member of the Rhinebeck Tennis Club where sheenjoyed tennis and pickle ball.In addition to her loving husband of 62 years, she is survived by her two sons, Keith (fiancé Rosemarie Maxwell) Grant of Kingston, N.Y., and Kevin Grant of Lake Katrine, N.Y.; a brother Richard (Wendy) Morrissette of Wilmington, Mass.; her grandchildren, Shane (Sara Delgato) Grant of Lake Katrine, N.Y., Stephen (Natasha) Grant of Kingston, N.Y., Paula Kilter of Kingston, N.Y., Melissa Grant of Lake Katrine, N.Y., and Jessica Grant of Lake Katrine, N.Y.; seven great-grandchildren; along with extended family and friends.Friends may call at the Burnett & White Funeral Homes on Friday, Nov. 8th, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. Interment will be private.Arrangements are under the direction of Burnett & White Funeral Homes 7461 S. Broadway, Red Hook, N.Y. For directions, or to sign the online guest book, please visit www.Burnett-White.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/joan-grant
Published in the Daily Freeman on Nov. 7, 2019