LAKE KATRINE-Joan (Bouton) Knittle, 89, of Lake Katrine, N.Y., passed away Monday, May 11, 2020 at Ten Broeck Center in Lake Katrine. She was born March 21, 1931 in Roselle, N.J. Joan proudly served in the US Air Force from 1949-1952, attaining the rank of Staff Sergeant. While in the Air Force, she worked as a Teletype Technician and then as a Cryptographic Technician at the Pentagon in Arlington, Va. After her honorable discharge from the Air Force, she married Charles W. Bouton and they moved to Kingston and then Hurley, N.Y. Joan also lived for a number of years in Charlotte, N.C. before returning to the Kingston area. Joan worked as a dental receptionist for Dr. Henry Kwasnowski. She was a member of the Coach House Players, Old Dutch Church Choir and taught Sunday School for many years. She was a Girl Scout leader in Hurley and a member of a local organization dedicated to assisting people with visual impairments. Joan enjoyed singing, ice dancing, ballroom dancing and gardening. She is survived by her daughter, Charlene and son-in-law John F. Schatzel of Hurley, her son, Charles W. Bouton and daughter-in-law, Amie Goodrich, granddaughters Alyssa Schatzel of Beverly Mass. and Julie Schatzel of Quincy, Mass., sister-in-law Doris Ennis, uncle Rudolph Hesse and many cousins, nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Joan is preceded in death by her husbands, Charles W. Bouton and J. Edward Knittle as well as her dear friend, Alyce Littlefield of Hurley. Throughout her life, Joan’s patriotism was exemplary and her faith was strong. Joan supported many charities. St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital was one of her favorites. Arrangements entrusted to Keyser Funeral & Cremation Service, 326 Albany Avenue, Kingston, N.Y. 12401. In the interest of public safety and in accordance with New York State’s Executive Order in response to coronavirus, the service and inurnment in New Paltz Rural Cemetery will be held privately. A tribute for Joan can be found at www.KeyserFuneralService.com, where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for her family. http://www.lastingmemories.com/joan-boughton-knittle
Published in the Daily Freeman from May 30 to May 31, 2020.