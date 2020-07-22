ROSENDALE- Joan L. Waage, 75, of Rosendale, N.Y., died peacefully on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Archcare at Ferncliff in Rhinebeck, N.Y. Joan is survived by her children, Daniel Waage, wife Kate, and a grandson, Daniel Sean Waage of Rifton, N.Y., David Waage of Kingston, N.Y., and Margaret Waage of Port Ewen, N.Y., and extended family Maria Rosa Waage, Eric Waage, and Catherine Waage. She is preceded in death by her parents Hugh and Margaret Rielly. Joan was born on July 4, 1945 in Manhattan, N.Y., to Hugh and Margaret Rielly. After moving to Ulster County, Joan began working for the Town of Rosendale as a Crossing Guard for St. Peter’s School/Church as well as the religious education program coordinator. Her children remember her as a driven mother who encouraged them to pursue their goals. Joan was dedicated to the Rosendale community and the religious education of the children of St. Peter’s Parish. She was a die-hard NY Yankee fan who also loved animals. Calling hours for family and friends will be Friday, July 24, 2020, 4 to 7 p.m. at the George J. Moylan Funeral Home, Inc., 2053 Route 32, Rosendale. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020, at St. Peter's Church, 1017 Keator Ave., Rosendale. Rev. Edmund Burke will officiate. Interment will follow at St. Peter's Cemetery, Rosendale. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Joan’s life. Please wear a facemask and observe social distance guidelines. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Ulster County SPCA at 20 Wiedy Drive, Kingston. NY. (www.GJMoylanFuneralHome.com
