1/1
Joan L. Waage
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ROSENDALE- Joan L. Waage, 75, of Rosendale, N.Y., died peacefully on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Archcare at Ferncliff in Rhinebeck, N.Y. Joan is survived by her children, Daniel Waage, wife Kate, and a grandson, Daniel Sean Waage of Rifton, N.Y., David Waage of Kingston, N.Y., and Margaret Waage of Port Ewen, N.Y., and extended family Maria Rosa Waage, Eric Waage, and Catherine Waage. She is preceded in death by her parents Hugh and Margaret Rielly. Joan was born on July 4, 1945 in Manhattan, N.Y., to Hugh and Margaret Rielly. After moving to Ulster County, Joan began working for the Town of Rosendale as a Crossing Guard for St. Peter’s School/Church as well as the religious education program coordinator. Her children remember her as a driven mother who encouraged them to pursue their goals. Joan was dedicated to the Rosendale community and the religious education of the children of St. Peter’s Parish. She was a die-hard NY Yankee fan who also loved animals. Calling hours for family and friends will be Friday, July 24, 2020, 4 to 7 p.m. at the George J. Moylan Funeral Home, Inc., 2053 Route 32, Rosendale. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020, at St. Peter's Church, 1017 Keator Ave., Rosendale. Rev. Edmund Burke will officiate. Interment will follow at St. Peter's Cemetery, Rosendale. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Joan’s life. Please wear a facemask and observe social distance guidelines. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Ulster County SPCA at 20 Wiedy Drive, Kingston. NY. (www.GJMoylanFuneralHome.com) http://www.lastingmemories.com/joan-l-waage

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Daily Freeman from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
George J. Moylan Funeral Home - Rosendale
Send Flowers
JUL
25
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Peter's Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
George J. Moylan Funeral Home - Rosendale
2053 Rte 32
Rosendale, NY 12472
(845) 658-3139
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by dailyfreeman.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved