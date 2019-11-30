|
TOWN OF ULSTER-Joan Lasher, 82, died Monday, Nov. 25, 2019 at TenBroeck Commons, Town of Ulster. Born Sept. 16, 1937 in Kingston, the daughter of the late Joseph and Leona (Platner) Vaselewski. For many years, Joan worked as a seamstress in the local garment industry. Surviving are her sons Timothy Lasher of Kingston, Thomas Lasher of Kingston, Todd Lasher and Linda Olson of New Paltz, Joel and his wife Melissa of Ruby; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren also survive. Joan's husband of 57 years Lewis "Lew" Vertney Lasher, Jr. died in 2016.Cremation arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston. www.jvleahyfh.com. Cremation arrangements are private. http://www.lastingmemories.com/joan-lasher
Published in the Daily Freeman on Dec. 1, 2019