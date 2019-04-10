|
Joan M. Millham HURLEY- Joan M. Millham, 71, of Conifer Lane Hurley died Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at her home. Born Nov. 13, 1947 in Kingston she was the daughter of the late Frank L. and Marjorie A. (Baldwin) Miller. Joan retired as the Deputy Commissioner of the Board of Elections in 2007. After retirement, she was an election inspector for 12 years. She was a member of the Hurley Seniors, Life Member of the Hurley Ladies Auxiliary, Life Member of the Kingston Women’s Bowling Association, past board member and hall of fame inductee to the Kingston Women’s Bowling Association, and Member of the Mid-Hudson Women’s Tournament Club. She enjoyed spending time with friends and going on many trips with her close friends. Surviving is her daughter, Keri Williams and her husband Todd; her son, Christopher Millham and his wife Mary Alice; grandchildren, Alexandra and Samuel Millham; step grandchildren, Shane and Erica Williams; and great-grandchildren, Riley and Elizabeth Williams. Funeral and cremation arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. 27 Smith Avenue www.jvleahyfh.com Memorial visitation will take place on Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. Inurnment will take place on Monday at 11 a.m. at Hurley Cemetery.
Published in the Daily Freeman on Apr. 11, 2019