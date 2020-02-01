|
|
LAKE KATRINE- Joan M. White, 79, formerly of Salem Street, Port Ewen, died while in the comforting presence of her family on Friday afternoon, Jan. 31, 2020, at TenBroeck Commons Center for Rehab and Nursing, Lake Katrine, N.Y.She was born in Kingston, N.Y., on Aug. 30, 1940; a daughter of the late Francis and Rose (Freer) O'Reilly. On Oct. 16, 1960, Joan married Frank R. "Whitey" White, Sr., who died May 29, 2008. She was employed as a retail clerk for various local businesses including Waldbaums, Kingston, The Country Fresh Market, Stewart's Shop in Port Ewen, and Emmanuel's Market Place in Stone Ridge. She was a life member of the Port Ewen Fire Dept. Ladies Auxiliary. She enjoyed camping and was a member of many camping groups. She is survived by her children, Cynthia R. (Wayne) Hoyt, and Michele R. (Bryan) Dayton, all of Port Ewen, Sandra M. (Wayne) Heaney of Esopus, and Frank R. (April) White, Jr., of Connelly; grandchildren, Selina (Nicholas) Palmer, Brian M. (Aubree) Parr, Rebecca Dayton, Victoria (and her fiance Phil), Katelyn and Matthew White, Samantha and Christian Dedovich, Michael (Erica) and Brian Hoyt, and Sean Heaney; and great-grandchildren, Logan and Hunter Jambor, Wiley Palmer and Emma Parr and Keegan Parr, Arabella Dayton, and Michael Hoyt. Several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive. In addition to her husband, she is predeceased by one brother, Francis "Dee" O' Reilly. Joan's family will receive friends at the Gilpatric-VanVliet Funeral Home, 339 Broadway, Ulster Park, Town of Esopus on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m. The procession will form 9 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, from the funeral home, thence to Sacred Heart Church, 1055 Broadway, Esopus, where The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m., Rev. Carl D. Johnson, will officiate. Burial will follow in the family plot at St. Mary's Cemetery, Kingston. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in Joan's memory to: Ulster County SPCA, 20 Wiedy Rd., Kingston, N.Y., 12401 or www.ucspca.org Send the family an expression of condolence by visiting Joan's Book of Memories: www.GVVFH.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/joan-m-white
Published in the Daily Freeman on Feb. 2, 2020