Joan M. Conway SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH- Joan M. Conway, 86, passed away on Monday, April 8, 2019, with family at her side in Salt Lake City, Utah. Born in Newburgh, N.Y., on Nov. 13, 1932, she was the daughter of Alonzo and Clara Vinisky Perry. On Jan. 6, 1952, Joan married her high school sweet heart Ronald Ian Conway in Newburgh N.Y. Over the years they shared many adventures and celebrated their 67th anniversary earlier in January of this year. Joan and Ron enjoyed many happy years in their Husdon River home in Port Ewen, N.Y. Joan had a successful career in Public Relations and Display Advertising working on special promotions and marketing. She started her career in Newburgh at the Newburgh Evening News and later moved to Kingston, N.Y., and began working in radio advertising with WGHQ. Her later career highlights included working for several years for the Kingston Daily Freeman (Newspaper) starting in the Display Advertising Department and where she went on to became the manager of Retail Advertising. Joan and Ron retired on their sailboat (Serendipity) in 1985 and sailed south to live on Hilton Head Island, in South Carolina where they shared many new adventures. In 2000, they moved to Palm Coast, Fla., living on the inland waterway until recently, moving to Utah to be with family. Joan is survived by her husband, Ronald; her daughter, Linda (Timothy) O’Donnell of Heber City, Utah; her grandchildren, Aileen (Timothy) Lane of Park City, Utah, and Kevin (Theresa) O’Donnell of Philadelphia; and her great-grandchildren, Sophie and Johnny Lane. In keeping with Joan’s wishes there will be a small private memorial service to be held with family.
Published in the Daily Freeman on Apr. 18, 2019