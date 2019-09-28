|
|
HURLEY- Joan Marie Dutcher Vogt passed away Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at age 96. Joan was born on Feb. 27, 1923 in West New York, N.J. She was the daughter of Walter Edwin and Gertrude Reedy Dutcher. Following graduation from Kingston High School in 1940, she was employed by The American Can Company in Manhattan. She was also an American Red Cross First Aid Instructor during World War II. Upon returning to Kingston, she was employed by The New York Telephone Company. She married Charles Kendall Vogt in June of 1958. Kendall predeceased her on June 27, 1994. Joan enjoyed travel excursions to England, The Netherlands, Romania, Hungary, China, and Alaska. She was an active member on various local Boards: The YMCA, The Children’s Home, and volunteered as docent for the Hurley Heritage Society. Joan is survived by her daughter, Dale Stafford-Bohan and her husband Gary M. Bohan; a son, Jeffrey Michael Vogt and his wife Denise A. Schell-Vogt; and three step-daughters, Linda F. Driekonski, Pamela J. Vogt, and Elizabeth D. Rhodes. Grandmother to: Christopher Robert Burns, James Stuart Burns and his wife Jamie Winter-Burns, Joshua Jeffrey Vogt, his wife, Vanessa A. Lessard - Vogt, Courtney Lynn Vogt, Chelsey Brooke Vogt; great-grandmother to: Zachery Christopher Burns, Emmalynn Sage Vogt, Rexford Wyatt Gerandaras, Valerie Kendall Vogt; and great- great-grandmother to: Arianna Marie Burns, Jacob Brice Burns, and Lindy Grace Burns. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston, N.Y., 12401. www.jvleahyfh.com. Cremation and services will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers/condolences; donations can be made to the Hurley Heritage Society or . In keeping with Joan's wishes; her cremated remains will be equally dispersed on both coasts of the United States. http://www.lastingmemories.com/joan-marie-dutcher-vogt
Published in the Daily Freeman on Sept. 29, 2019