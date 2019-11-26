|
OLIVEBRIDGE- Joan A. Robinson, of Olivebridge, died at HealthAlliance Hospital Broadway Campus on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, in the presence of her loving family.Born in Kingston, Joan was the daughter of the late Milton and Myrtle (Cornish) GelbertJoan was employed by United Health until 1989. Her previous employment included The Kingston Knitting Mills. She was a member of the Olivebridge United Methodist Church. Joan was known as a person who enjoyed traveling and wildlife. She was especially fond of cooking, baking, and taking care of her cats.Joan is survived by her daughter, Melinda Robinson and her companion John Fagerstrom of Olivebridge; her sister, Janet Shaw of Kingston, and a nephew, Shaun Shaw.Family will receive friends on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lasher Funeral Home, Inc., 100 Tinker Street Woodstock, N.Y.A Funeral service will take place at 1 p.m.Burial will follow in Tongore Cemetery.Contributions in lieu of flowers may be made in her name to the Olivebridge United Methodist Church, 5179 NY-213, Olivebridge, N.Y. 12461, or the Olive Free Library 4033 NY-28A West Shokan, N.Y., 12494. Donations would be greatly appreciated.Condolences may be left for Joan’s family by visiting www.lasherfh.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/joan-robinson-1
Published in the Daily Freeman on Nov. 27, 2019