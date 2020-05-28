Joan S. Glosch
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SAUGERTIES-Joan S. Glosch, 75, of Karen Court died Monday, May 25, 2020 at Vassar Brothers Hospital, Poughkeepsie. Born May 23, 1945 in the Bronx she was the daughter of the late Rudolf and Elizabeth Strasser. A graduate of Saugerties High School, she was employed for over 33 years as the Principal Clerk at the Ulster County Clerk’s Office in Kingston retiring in 2000. After her retirement from the County she went on to work another 19 years at the law firm of Keller, Keller and Jaiven. She was a member of the Town of Ulster Kiwanis Club and enjoyed her gardening and Sheltie dogs. Survivors include her husband, Udo, with whom she would have celebrated 52 years on Aug. 24, 2020. A brother, Ronald Strasser of Saugerties, a sister-in-law, Brigitte Schmidtmeier of Germany and several nieces and nephews also survive. In the interest of public safety and the mandates of the Governor her Visitation and Funeral Service will be held privately. Interment will be in the Mount Marion Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc., corner of John & Lafayette Sts., Saugerties. Expressions of condolences may be shared with the family on Joan’s Tribute Wall at SeamonWilseyFuneralHome http://www.lastingmemories.com/joan-s-glosch

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Daily Freeman from May 28 to May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc.
45 John Street
Saugerties, NY 12477
(845) 246-5111
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved