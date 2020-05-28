SAUGERTIES-Joan S. Glosch, 75, of Karen Court died Monday, May 25, 2020 at Vassar Brothers Hospital, Poughkeepsie. Born May 23, 1945 in the Bronx she was the daughter of the late Rudolf and Elizabeth Strasser. A graduate of Saugerties High School, she was employed for over 33 years as the Principal Clerk at the Ulster County Clerk’s Office in Kingston retiring in 2000. After her retirement from the County she went on to work another 19 years at the law firm of Keller, Keller and Jaiven. She was a member of the Town of Ulster Kiwanis Club and enjoyed her gardening and Sheltie dogs. Survivors include her husband, Udo, with whom she would have celebrated 52 years on Aug. 24, 2020. A brother, Ronald Strasser of Saugerties, a sister-in-law, Brigitte Schmidtmeier of Germany and several nieces and nephews also survive. In the interest of public safety and the mandates of the Governor her Visitation and Funeral Service will be held privately. Interment will be in the Mount Marion Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc., corner of John & Lafayette Sts., Saugerties. Expressions of condolences may be shared with the family on Joan’s Tribute Wall at SeamonWilseyFuneralHome http://www.lastingmemories.com/joan-s-glosch
Published in the Daily Freeman from May 28 to May 29, 2020.