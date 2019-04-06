|
Joan S. MacDowell KINGSTON- Joan S. MacDowell passed away peacefully on April 4, 2019 at the age of 86. She was the daughter of the late Madeline and William Smith. She was born in Kingston, NY and graduated from KHS class of 1949. She attended New Paltz State Teacher’s College earning a Bachelor’s degree in Education. She taught school for 8 years in the Uniondale, N,Y. School System and at the same time earned her Master’s Degree in Education-Administration from Hofstra College. She also worked at County College of Morris for 12 years as a counselor and retired in 1995. She and her family moved to Roxbury Township in 1967. She was active in the Roxbury PTA and served as a crossing guard during the years her children attended school. Since her retirement she devoted her time to volunteer work with Welkind Rehabilitation Hospital and the RSVP program of Morris County. She loved her church and in 2008 received the David Paul Hegg II Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of her many contributions to the church and the community. She was an active member of the Ever Young Seniors of Roxbury and a member of the Roxbury AARP chapter, serving as treasurer for some time. She was predeceased by her husband, George H. MacDowell, and daughter, Meghan Hill. She is survived by her son, Darren MacDowell (Beverly) and Jocelyn Grier (Ronald); as well as her four beautiful grandchildren: Brianna, Garrett, Sean, Kaleigh; and her great-grandson Liam. A memorial service will be held on April 13, 2019, at 1 p.m. at St. Dunstan’s Episcopal Church, 179 South Hillside Avenue, Succasunna. Refreshments will be served directly following the service to welcome family and friends. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to St. Dunstan’s Episcopal Church or The . To share a fond memory please visit www.leber lakeside.com
Published in the Daily Freeman on Apr. 7, 2019