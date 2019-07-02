|
Joan T. Harbeck RIFTON- Joan T. Harbeck, 74, of Rifton died Monday, July 1, 2019, at Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie. She was born March 8, 1945 in Poughkeepsie a daughter of the late Zino and Catherine Piotti. An area resident for many years Joan had been employed as a cafeteria monitor by Kingston City Schools until her retirement. Joan enjoyed cooking and was a dedicated wife and mother. She is survived by her husband of 38 years, Robert W. Harbeck, Sr.; a son, Sean Harbeck of Rifton; and two sisters. Funeral services and cremation will be held privately. Arrangements are by the George J. Moylan Funeral Home Inc, Rosendale. (www.GJMoylanFuneral Home.com)
Published in the Daily Freeman on July 3, 2019