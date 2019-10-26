|
KINGSTON- Joann Marie (Ianello) Mackowiak died peacefully Oct. 21, 2019 at TenBroeck Commons in Lake Katrine.She was born in Dunkirk, N.Y., on June 3, 1939 to Martha and Joseph Ianello. As a member of Dunkirk High school’s class of 1957, she was active in many organizations, including Honor Society, Senior Council, and Tri-Hi-Y. She was a parishioner at Holy Trinity, where she married her husband, Robert, in 1960.Joann received her Bachelor’s Degree in Education at SUNY Fredonia in 1961. She taught at Forestville Central School and Fredonia Baptist Pre-school. In the 1970’s through 1990’s she served as Director of Holy Trinity Church’s “Love and Learn” Pre-school in Dunkirk. She also worked as a consultant for Laidlaw Publishing, specializing in Elementary School Text Books that were used throughout the US. She was a generous, kind and energetic force in various community organizations including School Four P.T.O., Brooks Hospital Auxiliary, Elk’s Club Auxiliary and the Holy Trinity Women’s Guild.Joann brought her dynamic spirit, creativity, and humorous flair to every room she inhabited, whether she was working on School Four Christmas Bazaars, as a member of the Brooks Hospital Auxiliary, or as host of the Card Club, with its 40-year history.She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, daughter, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin, friend, and ranconteur! “Joanie” was the host of many unforgettable gatherings and always the life of the party. She will be greatly missed by everyone who’s lives she’s touched.Joann is survived by her children, Robert, Leigh, Sean, his wife Jennifer; adoring grandchildren, Mattea, Elise, Donovan, and Harrison; sisters, Carol Ianello, Linda Sek and her husband Ted Sek; in-laws, Ron and Barbara Mackowiak; and nieces and nephews, Randy, Rick, Renae, Paul, Joseph, Ron, Cherie, and Tara.Joann was preceded in death by her siblings, Mary Lou and Joe Ianello, and her partner in life, husband Robert Mackowiak.Local cremation and memorial arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. 27 Smith Avenue Kingston. www.jvleahyfh.com. Memorial Services will be held in both Kingston, N.Y. and Dunkirk, N.Y. as follows: Nov. 2, 2019 at 11am at the Immaculate Conception, 467 Delaware Ave., Kingston, N.Y. with cocktail/coffee reception to follow at White Eagle Hall, 487 Delaware Ave: 12 to 3 p.m.Nov. 16, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Holy Trinity Church, 1032 Central Ave., Dunkirk, N.Y., with reception to follow at Demetri’s on the Lake, 6 Lake Shore Drive, Dunkirk, N.Y.: 11:30 to 3 p.m. http://www.lastingmemories.com/joann-marie-mackowiak
Published in the Daily Freeman on Oct. 27, 2019