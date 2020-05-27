Joanne Anderson
SAUGERTIES-Joanne Anderson, 79, Saugerties, N.Y., passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side on May 24, 2020. She was born in Brooklyn on Aug. 16, 1940 to the late Charles and Margaret Molloy Paterno. She was preceded in death by her husband Peter J. Anderson. She is survived by her children Bill Anderson (Stacy), Joanne Anderson Schultz (Tim) and Helene Anderson Woodvine (Brett); granddaughter Courtany Hagen; sisters Margaret Maier (Gene), Louise Tinker, Carol McKeen and Charlotte Zacharski (Chris); lifelong friend Bernice O'Connor; and her beloved cats Cuddles and Murphy. The family would like to thank Nancy and Bernard for their loving, compassionate and tireless care, Katie and Leigh-Ann of RCAL, as well as Hudson Valley Hospice for their care and services. In the interest of public safety and the mandates by the Governor a public service will not be held. A family service will be held privately. Arrangements are under the direction of the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc., corner of John & Lafayette Sts., Saugerties. Further obituary formation and expressions of condolence may be posted on Joanne’s Tribute Wall at SeamonWilseyFuneralHome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/joanne-anderson

Published in the Daily Freeman from May 27 to May 28, 2020.
