SALEM, VA.- Joanne Savard Freer passed away at the age of 85, on Oct. 6, 2020, at Salem Health & Rehab Center in Salem, Va. She was born in Lowell, Mass., on May 26, 1935. She served in the WAC’s (Air Force) from 1955-1957. She is survived by her son, Michael Freer of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; daughter, Robin Snyder of Roanoke, Va.; son, Rand Freer of Cleveland, Ga.; and son, Paul Freer of Napanoch, N.Y. She was laid to rest on Oct. 17, 2020, at Lowell City Cemetery, Lowell, Mass. http://www.lastingmemories.com/joanne-freer