1956 - 2020
KINGSTON- Joanne Gilligan, 63, formerly of Kingston died unexpectedly Monday, March 23, 2020, at Renaissance Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Hyde Park. Born April 19, 1956 in New York City she was the daughter of the late Michael and Alice (Fitzpatrick) Gilligan. Joanne worked as a Certified Nurses Assistant for various nursing homes in the area. She was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She was especially fond of her granddaughter. She enjoyed genealogy, crocheting, scrap booking, crafting, card and soap making, as well as making jewelry. She is survived by her daughters, Morgan Gilligan (granddaughter Alannah Buboltz) and her fiancé Bill Brown, and Brittany Dasilva and her fiancé Ron Jackson. Her sister Claire Gilligan and a niece Dawn Lamont also survives. She is predeceased by her brothers, Michael and Thomas Gilligan, as well as her longtime companion Walter Greene. Funeral and cremation arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston www.jvleahyfh.com Due to Department of Health and New York State mandates to funeral homes, the services for Joanne will be held privately. http://www.lastingmemories.com/joanne-gilligan
Published in the Daily Freeman on Mar. 25, 2020
