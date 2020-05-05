Joanne Holz
NEWTOWN, CONN.- Joanne (Axtell) Holz, formerly of Chappaqua, N.Y, Old Lyme, and Newtown, Conn., passed away on April 28, 2020, due to complications associated with COVID 19 virus. She was born on Feb. 19, 1928 in Saugerties, N.Y. Joanne was the daughter of the late Dr. Guy and Electa Axtell and loving wife of the late Harold Holz. She had a special bond with her three siblings who predeceased her, Eleanor Sawyer Dolby, Arthur Axtell, and Douglas Axtell. Always a caring and extremely supportive mother to her two children, Gretchen Finnegan (husband Dana) of Hebron, Conn., and Timothy Holz (wife Lisa) of Hopewell Junction, N.Y. Her seven grandchildren were the highlight of her life. She was a loving, adoring, and a very involved "Grandma" to Kyle, Bryan, Sean, Kevin, Tim, Erika, and Kayla. Also, close to her heart were her nieces, Electa, Janet, Cathy, and Heather. Joanne graduated from Saugerties High School and the University of Pennsylvania. After a career as a dental hygienist and then as a Health Educator in the Mahopac School System, she married and spent her time focusing on her family. While raising her children, she enjoyed helping at her church, volunteering in the Twigs Thrift Shop at Northern Westchester Hospital, as well as taking on various roles in the PTA. She took great pleasure in traveling with her husband, reading, cooking, singing in a local choir group, and playing bridge, as long as it wasn't too competitive. Most of all, her greatest enjoyment was spending time with her family. A private family graveside service will be held at Blue Mountain Cemetery in Saugerties, N.Y., on May 8, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Buono Funeral Service, Inc. in Saugerties, N.Y. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Joanne's name to: American Heart Association, 5 Brookside Dr., Wallingford, Conn., 06492 or Newtown Volunteer Ambulance, P.O. Box 344 Newtown, Conn., 06470. Please offer your condolences for Joanne and her family online at www.BuonoFuneralService.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/joanne-holz

Published in the Daily Freeman from May 5 to May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
