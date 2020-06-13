JoAnne Marie Loudenslager
1946 - 2020
ELLENVILLE- JoAnne Marie Loudenslager, 74, of Ellenville, N.Y., passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Vassar Brothers Medical Center. The daughter of the late Carl and Margaret (Moore) Carson, she was born on May 15, 1946 in Ellenville, N.Y. JoAnne was the Medical Records Clerk at Ellenville Regional Hospital for many years. She is survived by her sons, Patrick Loudenslager of Ellenville and Michael Loudenslager of Colo.; her brother, James Carson of Ellenville, her sister, Brenda Spiesman of Fla., her nieces, Cindy Harkins and Karolina Hodge of Fla. JoAnne was predeceased by her husband Charles in 1994. A memorial service will be held in the fall. Donations can be made in JoAnne’s memory to the charity of your choice. Arrangements entrusted to Loucks Funeral Home, Ellenville, N.Y. To send a personal condolence to JoAnne’s family please visit www.loucksfh.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/joanne-marie-loudenslager

Published in the Daily Freeman from Jun. 13 to Jun. 15, 2020.
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
