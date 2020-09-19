ELLENVILLE- JoAnne Marie Loudenslager, 74, of Ellenville, N.Y., passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Vassar Brothers Medical Center. The daughter of the late Carl and Margaret (Moore) Carson, she was born on May 15, 1946 in Ellenville, N.Y. JoAnne was the Medical Records Clerk at Ellenville Regional Hospital for many years. She is survived by her sons, Patrick Loudenslager of Ellenville and Michael Loudenslager of Colorado; her brother, James Carson of Ellenville; her sister, Brenda Spiesman of Florida; and her nieces, Cindy Harkins and Karolina Hodge of Florida. JoAnne was predeceased by her husband Charles in 1994. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at Fantinekill Cemetery. Donations can be made in JoAnne’s memory to the charity of your choice
