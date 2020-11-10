KINGSTON-Joel Raskoskie, 64, of Kingston died Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 at Health Alliance Hospital, Broadway Campus in the presence of his family. Born Oct. 28, 1956 in Kingston, he is the son of the late Joseph J. and Caroline (Jablonski) Raskoskie. A graduate from Kingston High School, Class of 1976. Joel began his career working for City of Kingston Department of Public Works, before moving on to work for Ulster County Highways and Bridges, ultimately working as a Bridge Builder for 37 years. He enjoyed his annual family trips to Wildwood, New Jersey and loved detailing his cars on the weekends. He was a Lifetime member of the White Eagle Benevolent Society. Surviving is his wife of 33 years Michelle Raskoskie, their two daughters, Danielle Rose Read and her husband Justin of Kingston, Tiffany Marie Raskoskie and her companion Jesse Debberman. Grandchildren Justin, Jr., Zayleigh, Jesse, Jr. and an expected grandchild as well. In addition to the many nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends. His wife, Michelle was a devoted wife and caregiver. In sickness and in health, he gave her all to seeing him happy and healthy. The family would like to acknowledge Donna Becker and the entire staff at Ten Broeck Commons for all the support and care they provided to Joel the past couple months. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston. www.jvleahyfh.com
. Friends will be received at the funeral home on Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. A funeral procession will form Friday 10 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Church. Face coverings are required and social distancing may limit the capacity in the funeral home and church. Burial to follow in Hurley Cemetery. http://www.lastingmemories.com/joel-raskoskie