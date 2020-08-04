1/
John A. Hogan Sr.
RED HOOK- John A. “Jay” Hogan, Sr., 83, a longtime resident of Red Hook, N.Y., passed away on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020 at the Greene Meadow Nursing & Rehab in Catskill, N.Y. Born on July 28, 1937, in Brooklyn, NY.; he was the son of the late John T. and Harriet (Adsit) Hogan. John married Nancy A. Wheeler on Feb. 8, 1959 at St. John's Episcopal Church in Barrytown, N.Y., and Nancy predeceased him on Aug. 12, 2019. He served in the U.S. Army from 1954 to1958, and was a member of the 82nd Airbourne Division. For many years, John worked in maintenance for the Village of Red Hook and he previously drove truck for Staats Dairy based in Milan, N.Y. John was a member of Montgomery Post 429 American Legion in Rhinebeck, N.Y.; a member of the 82nd Airbourne Division Association, and a life member of the Disabled American Veterans. He is survived by his children, Kandi (Brian) Eden of Rhinebeck, N.Y., Kelly Hogan of Big Indian, N.Y., Aaron (Danielle) Hogan of Red Hook, N.Y., and Anthony (Rosalie) Hogan of Kingston, N.Y.; his sisters, Bonnie Feller of Hudson, N.Y., and Nancy Feller of Red Hook, N.Y.; 19 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren; along with several nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends. In addition to his wife and parents, a son, John A. Hogan, Jr., predeceased him. Friends may call at the Burnett & White Funeral Homes on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday at the Burnett & White Funeral Homes, Red Hook, N.Y. Rev. Mary Grace Williams will officiate. Burial with military honors will be at St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery, Red Hook. Due to current COVID 19 restrictions and NYS guidelines- facility capacity at visitation & funeral service will be limited. We kindly ask that all those who wish to pay their respects to the Hogan family- in addition to adhering to facility capacity guidelines- please wear facemask, and adhere to social distancing. Memorial donations may be made in John’s memory to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn., 38105-1942. Arrangements are under the direction of Burnett & White Funeral Homes 7461 S. Broadway, Red Hook, N.Y. For directions, or to sign the online guest book, please visit www.Burnett-White.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/john-a-hogan-sr

Published in the Daily Freeman from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
