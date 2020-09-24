1/
John A. Kuriplach
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SAUGERTIES- John A. “ Hoppy the Roofer” Kuriplach, 92 of W. Saugerties Rd. died Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at the Westchester Medical Center. Born May 26, 1928 in Brooklyn; he was the son of the late Andrew and Miriam Kuriplach. A lifetime area resident he served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Hoppy was a hard working man who loved his kids, grandkids and great-grandkids. He enjoyed them all swimming in his pool. His family will always remember and smile thinking of his funny sayings that will linger on in our hearts, his favorite, “Tell everyone I love them!” Survivors include his wife, Eva; two sons, Todd and Kyle; a daughter: Laurie Kuriplach; a brother, Andrew Kuriplach; seven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. Several nieces and nephews also survive. He was predeceased by a son, Glenn Kuriplach; a sister, Miriam Kuriplach Dolney; and a nephew, Jason Kuriplach. His Funeral Service will be held 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc. Corner of John and Lafayette Sts, Saugerties. Friends will be received Saturday 2 to 4 p.m. Expressions of condolence may be shared with the family at www.SeamonWilseyFuneralHome.com? http://www.lastingmemories.com/john-a-kuriplach

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Daily Freeman from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
SEP
26
Funeral service
04:00 PM
Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc.
45 John Street
Saugerties, NY 12477
(845) 246-5111
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by dailyfreeman.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved