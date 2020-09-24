SAUGERTIES- John A. “ Hoppy the Roofer” Kuriplach, 92 of W. Saugerties Rd. died Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at the Westchester Medical Center. Born May 26, 1928 in Brooklyn; he was the son of the late Andrew and Miriam Kuriplach. A lifetime area resident he served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Hoppy was a hard working man who loved his kids, grandkids and great-grandkids. He enjoyed them all swimming in his pool. His family will always remember and smile thinking of his funny sayings that will linger on in our hearts, his favorite, “Tell everyone I love them!” Survivors include his wife, Eva; two sons, Todd and Kyle; a daughter: Laurie Kuriplach; a brother, Andrew Kuriplach; seven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. Several nieces and nephews also survive. He was predeceased by a son, Glenn Kuriplach; a sister, Miriam Kuriplach Dolney; and a nephew, Jason Kuriplach. His Funeral Service will be held 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc. Corner of John and Lafayette Sts, Saugerties. Friends will be received Saturday 2 to 4 p.m. Expressions of condolence may be shared with the family at www.SeamonWilseyFuneralHome.com
