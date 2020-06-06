FLORIDA-John A. Mauro, Sr., 91, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 28, 2020 in Sebring, Fla. and was surrounded by his common law wife of 41 years Margaret Gessner and his four children. He was born Jan. 3, 1929 in Glasco, New York and was the son of the late Frank Mauro and the late Julia T. Mauro (Buono). He was known by his family and friends as the “Cisco Kid” or “Johnny Mauro” and to his Grandchildren and Great Grandchidren he was known as “Grandpa or Opa”. John retired after 25 years from IBM, Boca Raton, Fla. and went on to work as a contractor at IBM, Durham, N.C. until 2012. While growing up in Glasco, N.Y. he help build the Rhinecliff Bridge and the New York Thruway booths. He was a former member of the Glasco Fire House and was elected as one of the previous Glasco Fire Chief’s. He enjoyed bowling, racing Go Carts, maintenance and auto body work on vehicles and small engines. He was a diehard fan of the New York Yankees baseball, Miami Dolphins football, Duke Blue Devils College football, and a Dale Earnhardt Sr. and Jr in Nascar. He loved riding Artic Cat snowmobiles during the winter months in upstate New York.He was pre-deceased by his brothers Michael Mauro and Rudy Mauro Sr., and sister Emily Perry. His brothers-in-law Frank Spada and Nip Perry, sister-in-law Concetta Mauro, brother-in-law Nicholas Constantino of Middletown, N.Y. and numerous Mauro, Buono, and Fabiano aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He is survived by: his sister Geraldine Spada, Saugerties, his sisters-in-law Ella Mauro of Saugerties, Roberta Constantino of Middletown, N.Y., brother-in-law Chuck of Worchester, N.Y. and his ex-wife Patricia Mauro of North Miami, Fla. His beloved children - Bernadine (Rick) of Deltona, Fla., John Jr. of Deltona, Fla., Diana of Fort Knox, Ky., and Darryl (Tanja) of Margate, Fla. Nine grandchildren-Daniel (Sara) of Boca Raton, Fla., Brandi (James) of Fort Knox, Ky., Michelle of Margate, Fla., John Anthony, Fort White, Fla., Mark (Nicole), Matt (Samantha), Gregory (Jessica), and Ace along with their children and grandchildren of Brunswick, Ga., and Andy of Stark, Fla. Two other great-grandchildren - Sebastian of Boca Raton, Fla. and Emma RoseMarie of Fort Knox, Ky. Also numerous cousins, nieces and nephews in N.Y., Fla., and Calif. and his Godchild Michelle Fabiano Pederson from Fabiano’s Farm, Glasco, N.Y. Funeral Services are under the direction of Buono Funeral Service, Inc. and will be scheduled at a later date pending updated COVID19 restrictions. Please offer your condolences for John and his family online at wwwBuonoFuneralService.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/john-a-mauro-sr
Published in the Daily Freeman from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.