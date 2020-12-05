IRELAND- John Ambrose Moynihan passed away on Nov. 18, 2020 in The Republic of Ireland, his father's birth country. John was born in New York City on August 29th, 1958. He was the son of Timothy Moynihan and Mary Ellen (Murphy) Moynihan. John was born smiling and happy, had an I.Q. of 150 and was blessed with athletic ability and especially kindness towards others. John was surrounded by a large, loving family and always spoke lovingly of his childhood. John was given a guitar at the age of six by his uncle James Murphy and proved to be a gifted player along with composing lyrics. He was also gifted in math and engineering, but music and lyrics was his first love. John received a devastating blow at age nineteen when he witnessed his father 42 brought down by a horrible illness which resembled ALS. To make matters worse a visitor not knowing who John was told him it was 50% inherited. The wind seemed to go out of John's sails as he saw that he might not have a future. John had two great loves in his life but he refused to marry them not wanting to impose a devastating illness on them. John, always loving and never complaining, began to show symptoms of the horrible Chromosome 17 disorder around the age of 40. He carried on to the end uncomplainingly and his last words were asking for the welfare of his stepfather Bill Clogston. John and his father were pioneers in science as these disorders are found all over the world often mistaken as characters flaws. John will be dearly missed by numerous nephews, nieces, cousins, uncles, aunts, and especially by his bereaved mother Mary Ellen Clogston and step father Bill Clogston. Go with God John, you fought the good fight without complaining but you will be dearly missed. http://www.lastingmemories.com/john-ambrose-moynihan