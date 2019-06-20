|
|
John Bowman ESOPUS- John Bowman, 84, of Esopus, formerly Johns Jog, Athens N.Y., passed away peacefully in the comforting presence of his daughter on June 18, 2019, at the Thompson House, Rhinebeck, N.Y. He was born in Kingston, N.Y., on Nov. 3, 1934, to the late Clarence and Caroline (Hummel) Bowman. His formative years were spent on the “ farm “ in Alligerville, that hardscrabble life left a lasting imprint on John, which was still evident at the time of his death. He also spent time at his grandparents house here in Esopus, where the family eventually moved to. John graduated from the Kerhonkson High school in 1953 and also attended Cornell University. John was employed for over 30 years as an IT security specialist for IBM here in Kingston and throughout the IBM Corporation. He was a former councilman for the Town of Esopus. John enjoyed his time traveling with Helen, backyard family barbecues, cutthroat croquet, Saturday night pinochle with George and Grace, and those occasional trips to Atlantic City. After retirement, he started a lawn service and got involved with wood crafts. He was predeceased by his wife of 59 years, Helen Purcell Bowman and a sister MaryAnn Ashdown. John is survived by two brothers, James Bowman of Connecticut, and Joseph Bowman of Arizona; three sons, John (Sue) of Florida, Steve (Becca) of Arkansas, and Jeff of Malta, N.Y.; one daughter, Carol (Jim) Kelly, of Esopus, N.Y.; seven grandchildren, Jason, Jennifer, Ashley, Brittney, Brian, Chris, and Jamie; and three great-grandchildren, Rylee, Aubree, and Isabella. One very special daughter-in-law, Michele, who has been there for Dad anytime he needed help. The family will receive friends at the Gilpatric-VanVliet Funeral Home, 339 Broadway, Ulster Park, Town of Esopus, on Sunday, June 23, 2019, from 2 to 5 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be sung 11 a.m., Monday, June 24, 2019, at Sacred Heart Church, 1055 Broadway, Esopus, The Rev. Eugene J. Grohe, will officiate. Cremation at Wiltwyck Crematory followed by Inurnment at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Kingston will be private. Send an expression of condolence by visiting John’s Book of Memories: www.GVVFH.com
Published in the Daily Freeman on June 21, 2019