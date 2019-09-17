|
FRANKLIN, VA.- John David Murphy, Jr., 85, passed away Sept. 15, 2019 in his home. A native of Staten Island, N.Y., he was a son of the late John David Murphy, Sr., and Marion McKeever Murphy and was also predeceased by a brother, Thomas J. Murphy. John was a retired Computer Engineer for IBM in New York City. He was a graduate of Staten Island Community College, an Army Veteran, a member of the National Guard, and a member of St. Jude Catholic Church. John was a competitive master pistol shooter, a brilliant photographer, and loved to fish with his family.He leaves to cherish his memory his wife Shal M. Biacsi; a daughter Margaret Mary “Maggie” Murphy (Scott) of Warwick, N.Y.; three sons, George Thomas Murphy of Catskill, N.Y., Patrick John “PJ” Murphy (Paul) of New York City, and Michael O. Keilty (Jordan) of San Diego, Calif.; three sisters, Jane Rickel of Florida, Carol Jarvis of Courtland, and Marion Gorman (Richard) of Green Bay, Wis.; two brothers, Matthew Murphy (Adela) of Australia and Phoenix, Ariz., and Jim Murphy (Adele) of Phoenix, Ariz.; three grandchildren, Michaela Rosdahl (Andre) of San Diego, Calif., Amber Winder (Matt) and Meghan Keilty both of Tuscon, Ariz.; and many nieces and nephews.A Memorial Service with Military Honors will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in St. Jude Catholic Church with Father Charles Saglio officiating. www.wrightfuneralhome.org http://www.lastingmemories.com/john-d-murphy-jr
Published in the Daily Freeman on Sept. 18, 2019