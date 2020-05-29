KINGSTON-John Daley, Postmaster of Rhinecliff and resident of Kingston, N.Y., passed on May 20, 2020. John Daley (J.D.) was born in Ossining, N.Y. to James and Anna Daley on Nov. 9, 1957. He began his career early as a tree climber before joining the United States Postal Service (U.S.P.S.) in 1985. He served the U.S.P.S. for 35 years, spending 20 years in the Hawthorne P.O. He transferred to Rhinebeck/Rhinecliff P.O. and has served here for the past 15 years where he was most recently recognized with a heartfelt thanks for being on the frontline to keep the hamlet going during the lockdown. J.D., known as the “Postmaster” of Rhinecliff and “Mailman” to his family is survived by his wife, Joanne Daley, stepfather of two, survived by Jennifer Marino and Karen Marconi, and grandfather of four, survived by Christopher Anthony, Isabelle, Emma, and Christopher. J.D. loved and lived for his grandchildren. He left them with memories of fun and games filled with smiles and laughter that will echo to heaven. More importantly, he has left them with an enormous sense of love that we pray will keep their hearts full for a lifetime. We are so blessed to know that these children had the opportunity to know how much he loved and cared for them. He was the very definition of love and warmth. Affectionate, loving, and complimentary, he went out of his way to make others feel special and loved all the time. Our hearts are broken. He will be sorely missed. He will always be loved and hold a special place in our hearts. There are no Calling Hours. Services are private and at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of the Dapson-Chestney Funeral Home, Rhinebeck, N.Y. To send an online condolence, please visit www.dapsonchestney.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/john-daley
Published in the Daily Freeman from May 29 to May 31, 2020.