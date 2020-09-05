SAUGERTIES-John Derr, 95, of Joseph’s Drive died Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020 at his residence with his family by his side. Born July 7, 1925 in Cleveland, Ohio he was the son of the late Guy and Mabel Derr. A veteran of World War II he served with the Merchant Marines. He was employed as a quarry foreman with the Alpha Portland Cement Co. for many years. John also subcontracted and traveled to Korea, Chile and Malaysia overseeing quarry construction until retiring to Florida where he lived for 27 years. Predeceased in June 2020 by Irene, his wife of 73 years. Survivors include three sons: John Jr. and his wife Cindy of Edwardsville, Ill. Jerry of Denver, Colo., and Alan and his wife Joanne of Westford, Mass.; a daughter, Mary and her husband Chris Rea of Saugerties; eight grandchildren: Emily Joellenbeck and Sarah Brock, Emma and Clay Griffin-Derr, Cameron and Gabriel Derr, Christina Quigley, and Robyn Wilson, also four great-grandsons. John is also predeceased by a daughter, Joanne Herriven of Lockport, N.Y. His Memorial Service will be held at St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church in Hudson, NY on September 10, 2020. Interment with military honors will be conducted at the Blue Mt. Cemetery in Saugerties following the service. Arrangements are under the direction of the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc. Cor. of John & Lafayette Sts., Saugerties. Expressions of condolence may be shared with John’s Family on his Tribute Wall SeamonWilseyFuneralHome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/john-derr