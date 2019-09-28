|
COHOES, N.Y.- John Dmyterko, Jr., 81, passed away on Sept. 21, 2019 at the Eddy Village Green, in Cohoes, N.Y.He was born in Troy, N.Y., and he lived in Saugerties, N.Y., for most of his life. He is the son of the late John Dmyterko and Anna Dmyterko.John was a graduate of Troy High School, and received his Bachelors of Science at Rensselaer Polytech Institute, in Troy, N.Y. He also received his Masters in Science in Computer Engineering at the University of Wisconsin in Madison, Wis. He worked at IBM, in Kingston, N.Y., most of his life and worked as an engineer on the early project teams that designed the first IBM PC’s. He loved Formula One Racing and photography and also enjoyed history, especially current affairs.John leaves behind his sister, Adalia Smith who resides in San Francisco, Calif.: his brother, Paul and his wife Patricia that reside in Albany: his nephew, Geoffrey and husband Carl that live in San Francisco; and his niece, Kaitlyn Dmyterko that lives in Saratoga Springs.The family would like to thank the staff at the Eddys at Hawthorne Ridge and the Eddys at Living Green.Family and friends are invited to attend his calling hours thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, from 11 to 1 p.m. at Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, 165 Columbia Tpk., Rensselaer, followed by a memorial service at 1 p.m. with burial in St. Nicholas Cemetery, Troy, N.Y. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in John's name to Community Hospice 310 So. Manning blvd. Albany, N.Y., 12208. http://www.lastingmemories.com/john-dmyterko-jr
Published in the Daily Freeman on Sept. 29, 2019