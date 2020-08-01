SAUGERTIES-John Dorans III, 66, passed peacefully in the home he loved in Saugerties, N.Y. on July 31, 2020, surrounded by his family after battling Brain Cancer, Glioblastoma, for the past year. John was born and raised in Bayonne, N.J. by his loving parents Dorothy Dorans (Neal) and the late John Dorans II. He attended Bayonne High School, where he met his soul mate and partner for life, Denise Jezewski. They celebrated 44 years of marriage this past April. John graduated from Pace University, in N.Y.C. and worked at Smith Barney, Bankers Trust, Chase, and over 30 years at CitiBank. He retired in 2018. John enjoyed camping and hiking in the Catskill Mountains with his HFG brothers, family, and friends. His interests included music, golfing, cruising on the Esopus on his pontoon boat, tending to his gardens, woodworking and design. John enjoyed making wine in his younger years and later enjoyed being an active member of the Chaine de Rotisseurs and The American Wine Society for over 20 years. While studying Tai Chi and becoming a certified instructor, he taught the art he loved to the seniors of Bayonne, NJ. His practice of Tai Chi and meditation gave him an incredible amount of peace and hope during the last year of his life. His life will forever be cherished by his loving wife, Denise Dorans of Bayonne, N.J., his sons John Dorans IV and James Dorans of Saugerties, N.Y., his daughter Denise Dorans and her husband Jesse Cestaro of Bayonne; his mother Dorothy Dorans of Bayonne; granddaughters Juliette & Liana Cestaro of Bayonne, his siblings: Margaret Mahnken (Harry Mahnken) of Carteret, N.J., Dorothy Gutierrez (Michael Gutierrez) of Bayonne, Robert Dorans (Susan Dorans) of Bayonne, Matthew Dorans (Melissa Dorans) of Bayonne, many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who meant so much to him. His funeral arrangements are under the supervision of Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home Inc. A celebration of Life will be held to honor John’s life at a future date. John lived his life with focused intention and a fund is being started as a tribute to him. Further details will be made available by the family at a later date. "Those who die without being forgotten get longevity" (Tao Te Ching, 33) Expressions of condolence may be shared on his Tribute wall at SeamonWilseyFuneralHome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/john-dorans-iii