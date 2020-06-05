KERHONKSON-John E. DeWitt Sr. passed away on June 3, 2020 at the Achieve Rehab and Nursing Facility after a short stay. John was born on Jan. 4, 1931 in Ellenville, N.Y.; the son of the late Herbert in Lavilla DeWitt. John attended Ellenville High School, served in the US Army and retired from the Eastern Correctional Facility where he worked as an Assistant Stationary Engineer at the central heating plant after 37 years. John enjoyed carpentry work, especially building the family cabin at Cape Pond. He served on the Board of Directors of Cape Pond Inc. for several years. John was predeceased by his wife Dorothy Terwilliger DeWitt, brothers, Robert DeWitt and Herbert DeWitt Jr. and sister, Irene Kortright. Surviving are his daughter, Patricia DeWitt of Kerhonkson, son, John E. DeWitt Jr. of Slingerlands as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins. The family has requested that in lieu of flowers donations be made to Animals for Adoption, 4628 Route 209, Accord, N.Y. 12404. This is the shelter where we adopted Sky. Sky was a big part of dad’s life. Due to the COVID-19 burial will be private. Arrangements entrusted to Humiston Funeral Home, Kerhonkson, 30 42nd. St., Kerhonkson. To send a personal condolence to John’s family please visit www.humistonfuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/john-e-dewitt-sr
Published in the Daily Freeman from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.