KINGSTON- John E. Giannone, Sr., 81, of Eddy St. died Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at Kingston Hospital. Born June 26, 1939 in Manhattan; he was the son of the late Anthony and Catherine Leahy Giannone. A Saugerties area resident since 1945 he served in the U.S. Marine Corp and was honorably discharged. He owned and operated JG Builders and Sons. John had a passion for raising, training, and racing Alaskan Huskies. He was a member of the International Sled Dog Racing Assoc. where he was awarded a Bronze medal for attaining third in the world ranking in the the x-country class in 1978. He was Past President of the Arctic Sled Dog Club of America. He raced sled dogs almost 40 years all over New England, Michigan, Minnesota and Canada. In 1976 he trained and raced in the “Last Great Race” the “Iditarod”. 1,149 miles, from Anchorage, Alaska to Nome, Alaska. An event he was very proud of competing in. He was also a member of the Algonquin Bowmen and the Saugerties Fish and Game where he enjoyed trap shooting with friends. Under his gruff exterior lay a heart of gold and love for his family. Predeceased by his wife, Ann, survivors include three sons: John (Maureen), Christopher (Judy), and Scott Giannone; six grandchildren; along with several nieces and nephews. His Funeral Service will be held 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc. Corner of John & Lafayette Sts., Saugerties. Interment will follow in the Blue Mt. Cemetery, Saugerties. Friends will be received Thursday 3 to 5p.m. Family suggests donations in his memory be made to the local chapter of the SPCA. Further obituary information and expressions of condolence may be shared with the family at SeamonWilseyFuneralHome.com
