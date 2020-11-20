KINGSTON- John F. Carney, 85, of Kingston formerly of West Shokan, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020 at home. He was born June 17, 1935 in Kingston; son of the late Moses and Hattie (Keator) Carney. For many years John owned and operated the C.A.R. Shop in West Shokan before his retirement in 2000. He served in the United States Air Force from 1952-1956, achieving the rank of Sergeant. He was an avid outdoorsman. He especially enjoyed hunting, fishing, and riding his Harley. He was also a member of the Patriot Guard Riders, the National Rifle Association, the New York State Pistol & Rifle Association and the Post #72 American Legion in Saugerties. He was one of the founding members of Olive First Aid Unit for the Town of Olive in 1975. John is survived by his children, Theresa (Donald) Baker of Saugerties, Dianne (Gene) Sorbellini of Shokan, Kirk Carney of West Shokan, his siblings, Bernard (Marlene) Carney of Stone Ridge, Hilda Scheringer of Lake Katrine, and his five grandchildren, Vincent Sorbellini, Michael Sorbellini, Bobbi Jean Carney, Dakota Carney, and David Carney. He was predeceased by several brothers and sisters Entrusted to the care of Keyser Funeral & Cremation Service, 326 Albany Avenue, Kingston. A graveside service will be held at Fairview Cemetery, Stone Ridge, N.Y., in the Spring. To leave an expression of sympathy for the family, please visit www.keyserfuneralservice.com
