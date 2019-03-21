Home

John F. Deluca Jr.

John F. Deluca Jr. Obituary
John F. Deluca, Jr. KINGSTON- John F. Deluca, Jr., 76, of Kingston, N.Y., died, Tuesday, March 19, 2019. At Golden Hill Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Born in Kingston, he was a son of the late John and Rose Albertini DeLuca. John was a graduate of Kingston High School, class of 1960. He loved to read, especially Father Andrew Greeley mystery books. He also loved his dog Fritzy, He worked for several local lumber yards and helped many people select various wood materials for their projects. John also enjoyed antique cars and attended many local shows. John is survived by his wife, Maureen (DeLuca) DeLuca of Kingston and many cousins. John will be reposing at the Simpson-Gaus Funeral Home, 411 Albany Ave., on Sunday, March 24, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m. The funeral procession will form from the funeral home on Monday at 9 a.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. at St. Colman Church. Interment will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery. Simpson-Gaus Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with the arrangements. Online condolences may be left for the family of John by visiting www.SimpsonGaus.com
Published in the Daily Freeman on Mar. 22, 2019
