John F. (Jack) McGrane VERO BEACH, FLA.-John F. (Jack) McGrane passed away on Feb. 13, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Born in Kingston, N.Y. on Aug. 22, 1928 to Daniel and Gertrude McGrane, he graduated Kingston High School in 1947. Jack enlisted in the U.S. Navy serving on the U.S.S. New Jersey during the Korean War. He married Mary Farrelly on July 12, 1953 in Congers, N.Y. and was a life long member of Hidden Harbor Yacht Club. Jack retired from Graves and Rodgers Liquor Distributors in 1992 and he and his wife enjoyed 26 years of retirement in Vero Beach, Fla. Jack enjoyed golf and shuffleboard with his friends in Vista Royale. Besides being preceded in death by his parents, he was also predeceased by his brother, Daniel. Survivors include his wife, Mary; daughter, Cassandra (Robert) Clark of Riverview, Fla.; sons, Jack (Lori) McGrane and Kevin (Robin) McGrane, both of Vero Beach, Fla. and Steven McGrane of Kingston, N.Y.; granddaughter, Katherine McGrane of Kingston, N.Y. Interment will take place at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Kingston, N.Y. at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to VNA Hospice Foundation, 1110 35th Lane, Vero Beach, Fla. 32960. Online condolences may be shared at www.coxgiffordseawinds.com
Published in the Daily Freeman on Feb. 24, 2019