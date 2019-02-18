Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cox Gifford Seawinds Funeral Home & Crematory
1950 20th Street
Vero Beach, FL 32960
(772) 562-2365
Resources
More Obituaries for John McGrane
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John F. McGrane


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John F. McGrane Obituary
John F. (Jack) McGrane VERO BEACH, FLA.-John F. (Jack) McGrane passed away on Feb. 13, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Born in Kingston, N.Y. on Aug. 22, 1928 to Daniel and Gertrude McGrane, he graduated Kingston High School in 1947. Jack enlisted in the U.S. Navy serving on the U.S.S. New Jersey during the Korean War. He married Mary Farrelly on July 12, 1953 in Congers, N.Y. and was a life long member of Hidden Harbor Yacht Club. Jack retired from Graves and Rodgers Liquor Distributors in 1992 and he and his wife enjoyed 26 years of retirement in Vero Beach, Fla. Jack enjoyed golf and shuffleboard with his friends in Vista Royale. Besides being preceded in death by his parents, he was also predeceased by his brother, Daniel. Survivors include his wife, Mary; daughter, Cassandra (Robert) Clark of Riverview, Fla.; sons, Jack (Lori) McGrane and Kevin (Robin) McGrane, both of Vero Beach, Fla. and Steven McGrane of Kingston, N.Y.; granddaughter, Katherine McGrane of Kingston, N.Y. Interment will take place at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Kingston, N.Y. at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to VNA Hospice Foundation, 1110 35th Lane, Vero Beach, Fla. 32960. Online condolences may be shared at www.coxgiffordseawinds.com
Published in the Daily Freeman on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cox Gifford Seawinds Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now