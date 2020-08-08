1/1
John Francis Horvers
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KINGSTON- John Francis Horvers, 57, of Clifton Ave., Kingston, died at home, Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, following a battle with lung cancer. He was born in Newfoundland, Canada, on April 5, 1963; the son of John Horvers of Kingston. John was employed as a licensed master plumber with Sutton Electrical, Plumbing and Heating in Mt. Marion, N.Y., for the past 21 years. He worked as a foreman for the past 10 years and owned his own business, Hudson Valley Plumbing and Heating in Kingston. John was a plumber for most of his life and has worked for several other business throughout the area including Stuart Smedes, Gerald Beze and Jeff Lowe plumbing. John was a homebody, never one for traveling. He once flew in a biplane, but never again. He enjoyed gardening, cookouts, cold beer, and spending time with friends and family. Most recently he spent his time keeping his 80-year-old Dad company, after his retirement this year from Adams in Kingston. John was easy going. He was a good listener and would do anything to help you. Over the years John and his wife have always opened their home to friends and family members who were down on their luck and needed a place to stay. He was a kind and gentle soul to those who knew him. Throughout his illness John always remained upbeat and positive. He said he was not ready to go. He is survived by his beloved wife of 31 years, Flora M. Horvers; their children, John Horvers and his companion Lisa of Kingston, Elena Horvers, her companion Brandon of Troy, Krista Horvers of Kingston and Nancy Collazo of Kingston. He is also survived by three sisters, Mary Merrihew and her husband Russell of Port Ewen, Cathy Horvers of Pennsylvania, and Darlene Mataraza of Kingston; ten grandchildren, Jasmin, Samone, Chyanne, Aleta, John (John and Lisa), Gabriel, Cameron, Victoria (Elena and Brandon), Adam, Madilyn (Krista); and great-grandchild, Ethan (John and Lisa); as well as several nieces and nephews. The Family has entrusted the Gilpatric-Van Vliet Funeral Home, 339 Broadway, Ulster Park, Town of Esopus, with the care and cremation service arrangements for John. Cremation will be held at Wiltwyck Crematory. Services will be private at the discretion of John’s family. In lieu of cut flowers the family request live plants or perennials to plant in his memory sent to: 174 Clifton Ave., Kingston, N.Y., 12401. Send the family an expression of condolence by visiting John’s Book of memories: www.GVVFH.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/john-francis-horvers

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Daily Freeman from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gilpatric-VanVliet Funeral Home - Ulster Park
339 Broadway
Ulster Park, NY 12487
(845) 338-1200
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by dailyfreeman.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved