KINGSTON- John Francis Horvers, 57, of Clifton Ave., Kingston, died at home, Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, following a battle with lung cancer. He was born in Newfoundland, Canada, on April 5, 1963; the son of John Horvers of Kingston. John was employed as a licensed master plumber with Sutton Electrical, Plumbing and Heating in Mt. Marion, N.Y., for the past 21 years. He worked as a foreman for the past 10 years and owned his own business, Hudson Valley Plumbing and Heating in Kingston. John was a plumber for most of his life and has worked for several other business throughout the area including Stuart Smedes, Gerald Beze and Jeff Lowe plumbing. John was a homebody, never one for traveling. He once flew in a biplane, but never again. He enjoyed gardening, cookouts, cold beer, and spending time with friends and family. Most recently he spent his time keeping his 80-year-old Dad company, after his retirement this year from Adams in Kingston. John was easy going. He was a good listener and would do anything to help you. Over the years John and his wife have always opened their home to friends and family members who were down on their luck and needed a place to stay. He was a kind and gentle soul to those who knew him. Throughout his illness John always remained upbeat and positive. He said he was not ready to go. He is survived by his beloved wife of 31 years, Flora M. Horvers; their children, John Horvers and his companion Lisa of Kingston, Elena Horvers, her companion Brandon of Troy, Krista Horvers of Kingston and Nancy Collazo of Kingston. He is also survived by three sisters, Mary Merrihew and her husband Russell of Port Ewen, Cathy Horvers of Pennsylvania, and Darlene Mataraza of Kingston; ten grandchildren, Jasmin, Samone, Chyanne, Aleta, John (John and Lisa), Gabriel, Cameron, Victoria (Elena and Brandon), Adam, Madilyn (Krista); and great-grandchild, Ethan (John and Lisa); as well as several nieces and nephews. The Family has entrusted the Gilpatric-Van Vliet Funeral Home, 339 Broadway, Ulster Park, Town of Esopus, with the care and cremation service arrangements for John. Cremation will be held at Wiltwyck Crematory. Services will be private at the discretion of John’s family. In lieu of cut flowers the family request live plants or perennials to plant in his memory sent to: 174 Clifton Ave., Kingston, N.Y., 12401. Send the family an expression of condolence by visiting John’s Book of memories: www.GVVFH.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/john-francis-horvers