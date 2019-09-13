|
|
Lomontville - John G. Monsees, 90, of Lapla Road, died Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019 at his home.He was born in Brooklyn, May 7, 1929 a son of the late George and Gesine Meyer Monsees. A Lomontville resident since 1943 John had been employed as a bricklayer until his retirement in 1991. He was a member of Local 5 B.A.C. in Poughkeepsie. John served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War earning the Korean Service Medal with 2 Bronze Service Stars and the United Nations Service Medal.He was a life member of the Lomontville Fire Department where he begin his service in 1945. He served the fire department in many capacities including a District Fire Commissioner. He also was a member of the Hurley Social Club, Stone Ridge American Legion and Post 1386 Veterans of Foreign Wars.His wife Charlotte Aschenbeck died Sept. 21, 2016. John is survived by his children James Monsees of West Hurley, Lynn Marie Odell of Accord, his stepchildren Warren Schreiber of Duanesburg, N.Y., Edward Schreiber of Rhinebeck, N.Y., Nadine Schreiber of Bailey, Colo., Karen Nichols of Kerhonkson, N.Y., John Nichols of Lomontville, N.Y., Donald Nichols of Lomontville, N.Y., and Elmer Nichols of Southampton, N.J. Also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.Visitation for family and friends will be at the George J. Moylan Funeral Home Inc., 2053 Route 32, Rosendale, Sunday, Sept. 15 from 2 to 4 p.m. at 4 p.m. following visitation Rev. Arlene Dawber will officiate his funeral service. Interment will take place at a later date in Fairview Cemetery, Stone Ridge. Memorial donations are requested to the Lomontville Fire Department, 2394 Hurley Mountain Road, Kingston, N.Y. 12401 or Hudson Valley Hospice, 300 Aaron Ct., Kingston, N.Y., 12401. (www.GJMoylanFuneralHome.com) http://www.lastingmemories.com/john-g-monsees
Published in the Daily Freeman on Sept. 15, 2019