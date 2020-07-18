1/
John H. "Sonny" Baldwin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WILLOW-John H. “Sonny” Baldwin 79 a lifelong resident Willow N.Y. passed away peacefully on July 17th 2020. Born in Willow N.Y. on Sept. 7th 1940, the son of Harry L. Baldwin and Pauline ( Lane ) Baldwin. He is survived by two sons John A. Baldwin of Boiceville N.Y. and Harry E. Baldwin and Wife Debi of Willow N.Y. Two Grandchildren Cody L. Baldwin (Hannah) of Jacksonville FL. Emma R. Baldwin of Willow N.Y. A dear friend Irene Riebe of Woodstock N.Y. and New Canaan, Conn. Also survived by sisters Dorothy (Brian) Angevine , Ruth (Gary) Williams , Marylou (Tim) Hawley, many nieces and nephews. John was preceded by both parents and two sisters Virginia Baldwin of Washington D.C. and Esther Baldwin of Wittenberg, N.Y. A half-brother George Baldwin of Kingston N.Y. He held many jobs growing up, eventually settling in a job with the State of New York DEC as a forest Fire Observer manning the Overlook Mt. Fire tower for over 27 years, during this time also spent winters working at the Belleayre Ski center in Highmount N.Y. After retirement from the DEC he took a maintenance job through a dear friend at large condominium in Conn.In his younger years, John was an avid outdoorsman, he loved fly fishing, hunting and camping. Like his father, he could be seen riding around in his old Willys Jeep 12 months a year. Overlook Mt. was his place of peace and joy, part of him will live there forever. Arrangements under the guidance of Lasher Funeral Home, Inc., 100 Tinker Street, Woodstock, N.Y. Due to the current situation, a celebration of John’s life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers a donation made be to the Woodstock Fire co. Rescue Squad, 226 Tinker Street, Woodstock, N.Y. 12498 or the Ulster County SPCA, 20 Wiedy Dr. Kingston, N.Y. 12401. Condolences, tributes and photos may be left for the Baldwin family by visiting www.lasherfh.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/john-h-baldwin-1

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Daily Freeman from Jul. 18 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lasher Funeral Home Inc
100 Tinker St
Woodstock, NY 12498
(845) 679-7381
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by dailyfreeman.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved