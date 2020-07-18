WILLOW-John H. “Sonny” Baldwin 79 a lifelong resident Willow N.Y. passed away peacefully on July 17th 2020. Born in Willow N.Y. on Sept. 7th 1940, the son of Harry L. Baldwin and Pauline ( Lane ) Baldwin. He is survived by two sons John A. Baldwin of Boiceville N.Y. and Harry E. Baldwin and Wife Debi of Willow N.Y. Two Grandchildren Cody L. Baldwin (Hannah) of Jacksonville FL. Emma R. Baldwin of Willow N.Y. A dear friend Irene Riebe of Woodstock N.Y. and New Canaan, Conn. Also survived by sisters Dorothy (Brian) Angevine , Ruth (Gary) Williams , Marylou (Tim) Hawley, many nieces and nephews. John was preceded by both parents and two sisters Virginia Baldwin of Washington D.C. and Esther Baldwin of Wittenberg, N.Y. A half-brother George Baldwin of Kingston N.Y. He held many jobs growing up, eventually settling in a job with the State of New York DEC as a forest Fire Observer manning the Overlook Mt. Fire tower for over 27 years, during this time also spent winters working at the Belleayre Ski center in Highmount N.Y. After retirement from the DEC he took a maintenance job through a dear friend at large condominium in Conn.In his younger years, John was an avid outdoorsman, he loved fly fishing, hunting and camping. Like his father, he could be seen riding around in his old Willys Jeep 12 months a year. Overlook Mt. was his place of peace and joy, part of him will live there forever. Arrangements under the guidance of Lasher Funeral Home, Inc., 100 Tinker Street, Woodstock, N.Y. Due to the current situation, a celebration of John’s life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers a donation made be to the Woodstock Fire co. Rescue Squad, 226 Tinker Street, Woodstock, N.Y. 12498 or the Ulster County SPCA, 20 Wiedy Dr. Kingston, N.Y. 12401. Condolences, tributes and photos may be left for the Baldwin family by visiting www.lasherfh.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/john-h-baldwin-1