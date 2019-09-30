|
RUBY- John H. "Jack" Richter, 73, of Ruby died Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie.Born Nov. 30, 1945 in Kingston; he was the son of the late Remson Richter and Leonetta (Short) Kiefer. A lead guitarist, Jack played in many bands including Tornado, Night Shift, Long Time Commin and Highlights that had a hit record "Hey Baby". He also drove bus for Ethan Allen and was a salesman for Car Care Distributors. Surviving is his daughter, Leonetta Martino; and her husband, Michael; his son, Thomas Zinkhen; his grandchildren, Megan Martino, Michael Martino, John Martino, and Anthony Martino; his great-grandchildren, John Zehnick, Peyton and Harlow Martino; his brother, William "Bill" Richter; and his former wife, Hazel Richter. Many nieces and nephews also survive. His brothers, Edward and Thomas Richter, and sister, Delores Beesmer, all died previously. Memorial arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue. Memorial visitation will be held Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
