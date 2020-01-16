|
|
KINGSTON- John I. Turck, 82, of West Chester Street, Kingston, died peacefully Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at home surrounded by his loving family.Born Sept. 28, 1937 in Kingston; he is the son of the late Charles J. and Frances Turck.John served our country in the U.S. Navy. He worked for over 20 years as the owner of Charles J. Turck & Son in Kingston providing insurance to people in the community. An avid golfer, he also enjoyed fishing and bowling and building model cars and ships. A prolific gardener, John was known for the ability to keep a pristine yard. Surviving are his wife of 58 years, Rosalie (Haines) Turck; daughters, Sandy Dale and her husband Jim of Rio Rancho, N.M., Lory Turck of Boise, Idaho, Jayne Roberti and her husband Nick of Kingston, Helene Zimmerman and her husband Jim of Clermont; grandchildren, Andrew Cummings, Taylor Roberti, Mick Dale, Rachel Cummings, John Dale, Jordan Zimmerman; and great-grandchildren, Kaison and Paxton Cummings. A sister, Theresa Reynolds, as well as many nieces and nephews, also survive. The family would like to extend a special thanks to friends and everyone at Hudson Valley Hospice for their loving and compassionate care and support. Cremation and memorial arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston www.jvleahyfh.com. Memorial visitation will take place on Sunday from 3 to 7 p.m. A funeral home service will be held at 7 p.m. A scattering service with military honors will take place on Monday at 11:30 a.m. at Wiltwyck Rural Cemetery Scattering Garden. Expressions of sympathy in lieu of flowers may be made in the form of contributions to the Boys and Girls Club of Ulster County, P.O. Box 2271, Kingston, N.Y., 12402. http://www.lastingmemories.com/john-i-turck
Published in the Daily Freeman on Jan. 18, 2020