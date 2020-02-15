|
TOWN OF ULSTER- John J. Dent, 88, of Town of Ulster died Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at HealthAlliance Hospital Broadway Campus. Born July 26, 1931 in Holyoke, Mass., he was the son of the late Michael and Agnes (Sears) Dent. John is survived by his children, Michael J. Dent and his wife Leslie of Kingston, N.Y., and Claudia J. Dent and her spouse Pam Hurley of Berlin, Mass, and his granddaughter, Rose Edith Dent of Ellenville, N.Y. Many nieces and nephews also survive. He was predeceased by his wife Janice Dent, and his sisters, Kathryn Begley and Jacquelyn Ott. John graduated from the University of Massachusetts Amherst in 1953 with a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics. John participated in the ROTC officer training program and was commissioned for active duty in 1953. He served in the U.S. Air Force stationed at Loring Air Force base as a First Lieutenant during the Korean War. After his service to our country, John joined IBM Kingston in 1957. This was the beginning of a successful career at IBM Kingston for over 35 years. He held various positions in hardware engineering, software engineering, and management. He was not only known for his technical acumen, but for his leadership skills and he received a number of IBM management leadership awards over the years. Outside of work John enjoyed many hobbies, most notably he learned woodworking on his own and over the years he constructed doll houses and many pieces of furniture we still enjoy today. John’s wonderful sense of humor was a source of many smiles, including jokes he loved to play on his friends. John is remembered for his generosity and helping hand -- whether to fix a pipe or troubleshoot computer problems he never hesitated to jump in. The center of John’s life was his family and his Catholic faith. At the University of Massachusetts, he met the love of his life, Jan Dent. They were married in1954 and remained truly in love for 60 years. Together they filled their home with love and laughter for all their family and friends to enjoy. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston www.jvleahyfh.com Friends will be received at the funeral home on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, from 4 to 8 p.m. A funeral procession will form at the funeral home on Thursday, Feb 20, 2020, at 9 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb 20, 2020, at Saint Joseph’s Church. Burial will follow in Saint Mary's Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy in lieu of flowers may be made in the form of contributions to Brigham and Women's Lung Transplant Program, 75 Francis Street, Boston, Mass., 02115, ARC of Mid-Hudson, 471 Albany Avenue, Kingston, N.Y., 12401 or to a . http://www.lastingmemories.com/john-j-dent
Published in the Daily Freeman on Feb. 16, 2020