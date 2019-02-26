|
John J. Jarvis Jr. LOMONTVILLE- John J. Jarvis Jr., 78, of Lomontville died Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at Health Alliance Hospital, Broadway Campus in Kingston. He was born in Brooklyn, Jan. 9, 1941; a son of the late John J. and Edith Klees Jarvis. An area resident for the past 50 years John was co-owner of a special effects film editing company in N.Y.C. prior to his retirement in 1986. He served his country in the U.S. Coast Guard from 1958 to 1962. John was an avid amateur photographer and also enjoyed fly fishing, Big Band and Rock and Roll music. His wife, Patricia Jarvis, died Aug. 24, 1998. John is survived by three daughters, Eleanor Tetta (Anthony) of Kerhonkson, Kathleen Jarvis of Kingston, Kristine Jarvis of Kingston; two sons, John J. Jarvis, IV, (Laurie) of Clayton, N.Y., and Kurt Jarvis (Michele) of Sanibel Island, Fla.; a son-in-law, Scott Barnes of High Falls; a sister, Maryanne Malacarne of Port Orange, Fla., and a brother, Tommy Jarvis of Pomfort, Md. Also survived by a sister-in-law, Jamie Decaro; 10 grandchildren: Erich Barnes, Kayla Barnes, Brittany Jarvis, Andrew Jarvis, Michael Tetta, Patricia Tetta, Aiden, Alannah, Max, and Saria Jarvis; a niece Meaghan Malacarne; and a nephew, Louis Decaro. Visitation for family and friends will begin 1 p.m. Friday, March 1, 2019, at the George J. Moylan Funeral Home, Inc., 2053 Route 32, Rosendale. At 2 p.m. Rev. Edmund Burke, pastor of St. Peter’s Church, Rosendale will officiate his funeral service. Cremation will take place privately and inurnment in the Hurley Cemetery will be at a later date. The family request memorial donations to the Marbletown First Aid Unit, P.O. Box 323, High Falls, N.Y., 12440. (www.GJMoylanFuneralHome.com)
Published in the Daily Freeman on Feb. 27, 2019